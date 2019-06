KIDS WEARING A BIKE HELMET WHILE RIDING MAY EARN A SWEET TREAT

CHILDREN IN SIOUX CITY WHO WEAR A HELMET WHILE RIDING THEIR BIKES IN TOWN WILL LIKELY GET A SWEET TREAT FOR THEIR SAFETY EFFORTS.

JENNIFER MCCABE OF OPPORTUNITIES UNLIMITED SAYS THEY ARE PARTNERING WITH CITY POLICE AND THE LOCAL DAIRY QUEENS IN THE EFFORT:

THE PROGRAM IS PART OF OPPORTUNITIES UNLIMITED’S “GOTTA BRAIN, GET A HELMET” EFFORT.

THE DAIRY QUEEN COUPONS WILL BE HANDED OUT BY BOTH POLICE OFFICERS AND VOLUNTEER TRAILBLAZERS WHO RIDE THE BIKE TRAILS LIKE NATALIE VONDRAK, WHO ALSO WORKS FOR OPPORTUNITIES UNLIMITED:

POLICE CHIEF REX MUELLER SAYS HE IS VERY APPRECIATIVE OF THE PARTNERSHIP WITH DAIRY QUEEN AND O.U. IN SPONSORING THE PROGRAM.

POLICE ARE ALSO LOOKING FOR NEW VOLUNTEERS TO RIDE THE TRAILS, AND HAVE TEN MOUNTAIN BIKES AVAILABLE FOR THOSE WHO MAY WISH TO HELP IN THE EFFORT.