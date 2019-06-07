BLUE BUNNY PARLOR READY FOR ICE CREAM DAYS

The Wells Ice Cream Parlor is re-opening this weekend just in time for the summer.
Wells Enterprises Vice President of Retail Sales Adam Baumgartner says $3-million dollars in renovations are complete:
OC….PARLOR :23
Baumgartner says they have expanded the Parlor’s menu with 37 different ice cream flavors and some new items:
OC….EXTREME SUNDAES :09
Around 200,000 people visit the Parlor annually.
Baumgartner says Wells hopes to attract many more visitors to the new attraction:
OC……….support that. ;09
The Wells Visitors Center now has an rooftop patio seating area overlooking Central Avenue and downtown Le Mars.
The Parlor will have a staff of 40 full-time employees, where previously it was at 25.
The ice cream facility will hold a soft opening on Saturday with a grand opening set for Wednesday, June 12th, the start of Ice Cream Days.