GEORGE THOROGOOD & FLO RIDA HEADLINE SATURDAY IN THE PARK

The 2019 Saturday in the Park Main Stage headliners have been confirmed.

Hip hop superstar FLO RIDA and blues-based rockers GEORGE THOROGOOD & THE DESTROYERS will cap off this year’s festival, which includes one of the more diverse line-ups in the event’s 29-year history.

The Main Stage line-up also includes LIZ PHAIR, CON BRIO, MICHIGAN RATTLERS, and BEN GRILLET AND THE BLACK BLOODS.

The 29th annual Saturday in the Park Festival will be held at Grandview Park in Sioux City, IA, on Saturday, July 6th, from 12 noon to 10:30pm. The festival is once again free to the public.

Event Co-Founder Dave Bernstein said, “This year should be a great year. With the current threat of flooding it feels like the year Ben Harper and Cee Lo played. It’s going to be an awesome time with a ton of hits by two great artists on the Main Stage, Matisyahu on the Abe, and a lot of amazing folks playing earlier on both as well!”.

The Abe Stage will continue to showcase a diverse line-up of contemporary music, featuring reggae singer and rapper MATISYAHU, and additional artists including TRUFEELZ, SNOW THA PRODUCT, ARSON CITY, ARTIFICIAL STARS, BRADY RAPS / PSYCHADELIC SIDEKICK, GALLIVANT, WINTER WAYFARER, and artists from THE SIOUX CITY CONSERVATORY OF MUSIC.

Saturday in the Park draws tens of thousands of people each year, and is presented for the fifth consecutive year by Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Sioux City. In conjunction with the Saturday in the Park Festival, The Mardi Gras Festivale and Big Parade will both take place on Friday, July 5 making Sioux City one of the upper Midwest’s top tourist destinations for this July weekend.

The Saturday in the Park Festival was founded in 1991 by Dave Bernstein and Adam Feiges. In addition to a line-up of world class artists, the 29th annual Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City’s Saturday in the Park Festival will also feature the return of Arts Alley, the KCAU Kids Zone, some of the best festival food anywhere, and two beer gardens. The festival wraps up with a fireworks finale at the end of the evening.

For the latest on this year’s Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City’s Saturday in the Park festival, log on to www.saturdayinthepark.com, follow us on Twitter @SITPFest, like us on Facebook, or call the festival office at (712) 277-2575. Check out the website for information on festival sponsorship packages and volunteer opportunities.