BILL RUSSELL – Playwright of PAGEANT at Lamb Arts Ltd.

June 7-22 at Lamb Arts Regional Theatre in Sioux City, Iowa…it’s PAGEANT, a musical comedy by Bill Russell.

PAGEANT is a pageant…with a twist. Judges selected from the audience actually vote – the winner may be different at each performance! And the female contestants are played by men for an added hilarious twist!

The six contestants compete for the title of Miss Glamouresse (Glamouresse being a cosmetics company). The ladies compete in evening gowns, talent, swim-wear and spokemodeling, plus the finalists answer actual calls from the Glamouresse Beauty Crisis Hotline.

The Tony-nominated playwright/lyricist, Bill Russell, grew up in the Black Hills of South Dakota, attended Morningside College in Sioux City, has become a powerhouse in both the NYC and world-wide theater scene, and is the special guest director for this production.

For tickets, call the box office weekdays between 2 and 5 at 712-255-9536 or buy them online.

Here is my in-studio interview with Tony-nominated playwright/lyricist Bill Russell: