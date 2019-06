SOUTH SIOUX CITY SAYS FLOOD DAMAGE TOTALS WON’T BE KNOWN FOR AWHILE

WHILE THE MISSOURI RIVER BEGINS TO SLOWLY RECEDE IN SIOUXLAND, IT WILL BE SOME TIME BEFORE SOUTH SIOUX CITY WILL BE ABLE TO ASSESS THE TOTAL DAMAGE TO RIVERFRONT PROPERTY CAUSED BY THE LATEST ROUND OF FLOODING.

CITY ADMINISTRATOR LANCE HEDQUIST SAYS THE SOCCER FIELDS IN SCENIC PARK REMAIN CLOSED BECAUSE OF HIGH WATER:

HE SAYS THE CITY HAD NOT COMPLETED ASSESSMENT OF THE FIRST ROUND OF SPRING FLOODING BEFORE THIS LATEST DAMAGE OCCURRED.

HEDQUIST SAYS SOME PEOPLE HAVE STARTED MOVING BACK INTO THE SCENIC PARK CAMPGROUND WHERE THE WATER HAS RECEDED.