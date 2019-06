Twenty Democratic presidential candidates will appear at one of a series of AARP political forums in five Iowa cities next month.

Radio Iowa’s Matt Kelley reports.

OC……..I’m Matt Kelly. :21

The Sioux City forum will take place July 19th at 2pm at a yet to be determined site.

Senator Elizabeth Warren, Representative Beto O’Rourke, Andrew Yang and Marianne Williamson will take part in that forum.