REYNOLDS TO TALK FLOOD AID & TARIFFS WITH PRESIDENT TRUMP

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds says she expects to talk with President Donald Trump during his visit to Iowa next Tuesday and tell him the state will need more flood recovery help from the federal government.

Although Reynolds has aligned herself closely with Trump, she says she’ll be clear with him about her view that his planned tariffs against Mexico will hinder efforts to ratify a trade agreement between Canada, Mexico and the United States:

Reynolds also told reporters Tuesday she’ll thank the president for making a 15% ethanol/gasoline mixture available year-round and for approving Iowa flood disaster aid quickly.

Trump is expected to visit an ethanol production plant in Council Bluffs and attend private Republican Party fundraiser in West Des Moines.

