GRASSLEY SAYS MORE DISASTER AID WILL EVENTUALLY BE NEEDED BY MIDWESTERN STATES

While the U-S House gave final Congressional passage of a disaster relief package Monday night, Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley says it won’t go nearly far enough to bail out all Iowans who’ve been impacted by flooding.

OC………”September 30th” :17

Grassley says the 19-billion dollar relief package is comprehensive, but only includes money to repair roads, bridges and levees that were damaged in the -first- round of flooding.

There’s been many millions of dollars -more- damage since March and April:

OC…………. “any of this”. :18

Grassley was pleased the package included his amendment to provide coverage for farmers who lost millions in corn and soybeans that was stored in bins which were inundated by flooding.

Overall, Grassley says the disaster relief package should help those affected, especially in southwest Iowa, in their continued efforts to rebuild and recover.

OC………”more spent” :17

The president is expected to sign the measure into law yet this week.

———————