GAVINS POINT DAM REMAINS FOCUS OF MISSOURI RIVER FLOWS

The current Missouri River stage at Sioux City will have dropped to 29 feet by the end of Tuesday after cresting at 30.32 feet over the weekend.

Much of the attention in the Missouri River basin is focused on Gavins Point Dam near Yankton and how much water will continue to be released.

Gavins Point Operations Manager Tom Curran says they continue to monitor the level of Lewis & Clark Lake behind the dam:

Gavins Point is the lowest of the six main stem dams on the reservoir system and Curran says inflows to the system continue to run high:

While the bulk of the releases are going through the spillway, Curran says they will soon have all their hydropower generators back on line:

Flooding continues downriver in parts of Iowa and Missouri.

Interstate 29 remains closed from Council Bluffs to St. Joseph’s.

Thanks to Jerry Oster WNAX