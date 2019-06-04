FLORIDA COMPANY TO PARTNER WITH SOUTH SIOUX ON SOLAR POWER PROJECT

South Sioux City is hoping to increase the amount of local electricity generated by solar power.
City Administrator Lance Hedquist says South Sioux currently has 1200 solar panels providing a small part of the city’s electricity:
The solar panels are owned by Tesla, and the city purchases the electricity from them.
Hedquist says a large storage battery that can store 1.5 megawatts of power will soon be installed at the solar panel site:
The battery from NextEra Energy, a Florida company, is expensive, costing around $1.8 million dollars.
One-third of that is being paid for with federal dollars and the state of Nebraska is paying another $600,000.
Hedquist says the battery will help save the city money:
He says the battery should be installed later in the year.