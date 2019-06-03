PIZZA WITH POLICE EVENT RAISES $2500

A total of $2500 was raised last month for the Friends of the Sioux City Police Department at a “Pizza With Police” event on May 11th at Leif Erickson Park.

The event raised funds to send local officers to funerals of law enforcement members who have lost their lives in the line of duty.

Larry Finley, President of the Friends of the Sioux City Police Department, presented KSCJ Open Line Host Charlie Stone with a plaque to thank Powell Broadcasting for its support:

OC………for our police department. :18

The event was part of National law Enforcement Week.

Brew Pub Lotzza Mottza Pizza and Hy-Vee Food Stores also received thanks for their participation in the event.