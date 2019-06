MAY RAINFALL WAS NEARLY DOUBLE THE NORMAL AVERAGE

May rainfall ended up just a little short of being double the normal average.

State Climatologist Justin Glissen says we got trapped in a pattern that wouldn’t go away.

OC……….May on record” :16

He says average rainfall for May is four-and-half inches.

The month also ended up a little cooler on average.

OC……….about 57″ :10

Glissen says the outlook for June showed an equal chance for both higher or lower than normal rainfall and temperatures.

Radio Iowa