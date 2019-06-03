IOWA ATTORNEY GENERAL TO REVIEW CLERGY SEXUAL ABUSE CASES

The Iowa Attorney General’s Office has sent letters to the dioceses of Sioux City, Davenport, Des Moines and Dubuque requesting information on records of clergy sexual abuse.

Attorney General Tom Miller’s office also has launched a hotline – 855-620-7000 for survivors to call and confidentially report abuse.

Survivors can also fill out a questionnaire at www.iowaattorneygeneral.gov

In a letter to the bishops, Miller writes that full transparency is necessary to provide justice, reconciliation and healing.

Miller says he appreciates that the bishops met with him and made public lists of credibly accused priests, but he believes a credible third-party review is warranted.

The request seeks lists of all priests, deacons, or other clergy who have been deemed “credibly accused” of sexual abuse by the dioceses, as well as the definition of “credibly accused,” “sexual misconduct” and “sexual abuse.”

Miller also wants lists of accused clergy where the dioceses deemed the accusation “not credible.

He is also requesting notes from meetings of diocesan boards of reviews that considered accusations, documentation of abuse reports received by diocesan officials and actions taken, and copies of all settlement agreements with abuse survivors.

Miller asks that the bishops respond to the request by August 1st.