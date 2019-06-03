BILL ZAHREN – TRAFFIC (Kingman and Reed Novel #5)

Author: Bill Zahren

Book: TRAFFIC (Kingman and Reed Novel #5

Publishing: Independently published (April 30, 2019)

Buy the book on Amazon, at Bill’s web site, or at Sioux City Gifts, 1922 Pierce Street, in Sioux City, Iowa!

Synopsis:

Sometimes traffic moves on two legs instead of four wheels

Raising and selling livestock has been a way of life in rural America for generations. Unfortunately, one rural Iowa resident has twisted the tradition into an evil mutation—harvesting young girls to traffic to sex-obsessed buyers around the world. When a teenage girl goes missing, Sioux City Sentinel-Leader reporter Tom Kingman discovers that not everything in rural Woodbury County is as beautiful as the fall colors. The hills are alive with an anatomy-obsessed teenage boy with a rifle, a drunken human trafficker gradually losing his concern for self-preservation, and rage-produced demons trying to provoke Tom into a life-shattering decision. As Tom’s significant other, county prosecutor Hillary Reed, helps him make a hard choice, she also faces a decision—one she prays will be for the greater good.