BIG BROTHERS BIG SISTERS RECEIVES MENTORING GRANT

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Siouxland has received a grant to help fund a new mentor recruiting program.

Executive Director Kristie Arlt says her agency received a $20,000 grant from Tyson Foods:

The investment allows Big Brothers Big Sisters to implement an initiative to expand their mentoring program by building awareness of services and recruit adults and children from the families of Tyson team members in the Siouxland area:

If you are interested in becoming a Big Brother or Big Sister, contact the agency at 712-239-9890.