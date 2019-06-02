MISSOURI RIVER LEVEL CRESTS, BEGINS SLOW DECLINE

The Missouri River has crested at Sioux City and the level is dropping.

The National Weather Service says the river peaked at 30.32 Saturday and was at 29.8 feet at Sioux City as of Sunday afternoon.

It shows the river slowly dropping through the week so water levels will remain high through the week and into next.

Releases at Gavins Point Dam remain at 75,000 cubic feet per second.

The Big Sioux River is currently dropping from its peak of 33.09 to a level of 32.07 feet as of noon Sunday.

Photo by Iowa DOT Traffic Camera