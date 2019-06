BE A TOURIST IN YOUR OWN TOWN

SCHOOL IS OUT FOR THE SUMMER, SO CHILDREN AND ADULTS CAN HAVE FUN EXPLORING SIOUX CITY ATTRACTIONS AND WINNING PRIZES WHILE DOING THAT.

ENZO CARANNANTE OF SPECTRA SAYS YOU CAN BE A TOURIST IN YOUR OWN TOWN:

THOSE 22 LOCATIONS FEATURE PLACES LIKE PALMER CANDY, THE PUBLIC MUSEUM, THE FARMER’S MARKET AND TRINITY HEIGHTS.

THE TOURIST IN YOUR OWN TOWN PROMOTION RUNS FROM NOW THROUGH JULY 31ST.

PRIZES WILL BE DRAWN DURING THE MONTH OF AUGUST.

The following locations are participating in this year’s program!

Palmer’s Olde Tyme Candy Shoppe

405 Wesley Parkway – 712-258-7790

LaunchPAD Children’s Museum

623 Pearl Street – 712-224-2542

Sioux City Farmer’s Market

Tyson Events Center Parking Lot

Sgt. Floyd River Museum & Welcome Center

1000 Larsen Park Road – 712-279-0198

Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center

4500 Sioux River Road – 712-258-0838

Sioux City Art Center

225 Nebraska Street – 712-279-6272

Sioux City Convention Center

801 4th Street – 712-279-4800

Sioux City Public Museum

607 4th Street – 712-279-6174

Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center / Betty Strong Encounter Center

900 Larsen Park Road – 712-224-5242

IBP Ice Center

3808 Stadium Drive – 712-279-4880

Sioux City Public Library – 712-255-2933

Aalfs Downtown Library – 529 Pierce Street Morningside Branch

Library – 4005 Morningside Avenue Perry Creek Branch Library – 2912 Hamilton Blvd.

The Railroad Museum – Sioux City

3400 Sioux River Road – 712-233-6996

Sioux City Police Department Hall of History Museum

601 Douglas Street – 712-279-6440

Long Lines Family Rec Center

401 Gordon Drive – 712-279-6126

Mid America Museum of Aviation & Transportation

2600 Expedition Court – 712-252-5300

Trinity Heights / Queen of Peace

33rd Street and Floyd Blvd. – 712-239-8670

Sioux City Public Pools:

Leif Erikson Pool – 31st & Court Street

Lewis Pool – 1621 Sioux Trail

Riverside Family Aquatics Center – 1301 Riverside Boulevard

Tyson Events Center

401 Gordon Drive