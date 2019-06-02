Home Local News 185TH AIR GUARD DEDICATES NEW SUPPORT FACILITY

185TH AIR GUARD DEDICATES NEW SUPPORT FACILITY

By
Woody Gottburg
-
83
0
The Iowa Air National Guard’s 185th Air Refueling Wing dedicated their new consolidated support facility with a ribbon cutting on the base over the weekend.

Base Commander Colonel Mark Muckey says the 37,000-square-foot, $12.4 million dollar facility will serve several specific needs:

OC…….their needs. :20

A new consolidated support facility at the Iowa Air National Guard’s 185th Air Refueling Wing.
U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Vincent De Groot 185 ARW PA

Colonel Muckey, who recently assumed command of the 185th, says planning for the new facility began with his predecessors.

That planning will continue with more upgrades to the base coming in the future:

OC……….base facilities again. :27

Muckey is a Sioux City native who first joined the 185th Fighter Wing in 1984.

He rose through the ranks and served at many other bases before coming home to take over the 185th in March:

OC………..to be back. ;13

The new building will be used daily by full time employees of the Iowa Guard and on training weekends it will accommodate nearly 500 people.

It replaces two buildings constructed in the 1960’s and 70’s.

