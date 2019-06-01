TARIFF HIKE COULD THREATEN TRADE DEAL WITH MEXICO & CANADA

Iowa Senator Joni Ernst warns the escalating tariffs President Trump is threatening to impose on Mexican imports would derail the U.S. Mexico Canada Agreement.

OC………forward with Mexico.” :10

Governor Kim Reynolds says the nation’s southern border needs to be secured, but that “it cannot be done on the backs of Iowa farmers.”

Reynolds says she hopes President Trump “rethinks” imposing new tariffs on Mexico — or the new trade agreement is endangered.

OC…….ratify.” :12

President Trump’s top trade negotiator sent a formal letter to congress Thursday, signalling the Trump Administration will formally submit the U-S-M-C-A to congress within 30 days.

Officials in Canada took a formal step earlier this week toward ratifying the agreement — before the president threatened new tariffs on Mexico.