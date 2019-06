FLOODING AFFECTS SCENIC PARK & SOCCER FIELDS

FLOODING FROM THE MISSOURI RIVER CONTINUES TO AFFECT SOUTH SIOUX CITY.

THE LOCAL BOAT RAMPS ARE CLOSED UNTIL THE RIVER RECEDES.

DAKOTA CITY IS CLOSING THEIR BOAT RAMP AT NIGHT.

THE SOCCER FIELDS IN SCENIC PARK ARE CLOSED BECAUSE OF FLOODING.

CITY OFFICIALS SAY ANYONE ATTEMPTING TO USE THE SOCCER FIELDS BEFORE THE WATER RECEDES IS SUBJECT TO ARREST.

SOUTH SIOUX HOMEOWNERS CONCERNED ABOUT WATER BACKING UP INTO THEIR HOMES ARE ADVISED TO PURCHASE SEWER PLUGS FOR THEIR DRAINS.

Photo by Dakota County Emergency Management