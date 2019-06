WORKERS HOPE TO RE-OPEN HAMILTON BLVD AT I-29 SOON

CITY AND STATE CREWS ARE WORKING TO RE-OPEN THE SOUTHBOUND HAMILTON BOULEVARD EXIT ALONG I-29.

THAT AREA HAS BEEN FLOODED BY THE MISSOURI RIVER AND CITY FIRE MARSHALL MARK AESOPH SAYS EFFORTS HAVE BEEN UNDERWAY SINCE FRIDAY MORNING TO CLEAR WATER FROM THE ROADWAY:

OC……….CLOSED TO TRAFFIC. :11

AESOPH SAYS THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS SLIGHTLY LOWERED THE PREDICTED LEVEL THE MISSOURI RIVER WILL CREST AT THIS WEEKEND IN SIOUX CITY:

OC…………A GOOD THING. :14

THAT REDUCTION IS DESPITE WATER RELEASES FROM YANKTON’S GAVINS POINT DAM INTO THE RIVER HOLDING AT 75,000 CUBIC FEET PER SECOND.

ACCESS TO CHRIS LARSEN PARK ROAD IS STILL POSSIBLE FROM THE EAST AT THE VIRGINIA STREET EXIT.

Photo by IDOT Traffic Camera