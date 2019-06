SOUTH SIOUX CITY PREPARES FOR RISING MISSOURI RIVER

SOUTH SIOUX CITY IS ALSO BEING IMPACTED BY THE RISING MISSOURI RIVER.

CITY OFFICIALS SAY IT WILL HAVE A SIGNIFICANT IMPACT ON THE WESTSIDE DRAINAGE BECAUSE THE SPACE AVAILABLE FOR WATER STORAGE IN THE SYSTEM IS NOW FULL.

PUBLIC WORKS DIRECTOR BOB LIVERMORE SAYS HE EXPECTS MINOR TO MODERATE STREET FLOODING BEGINNING WITH W.21ST BETWEEN 5TH AVE. AND THE HWY 77 BYPASS.

9TH AVE. AT W. 21ST COULD SEE SOME WATER ON THE STREET AS WELL.

PEOPLE LIVING ALONG THE DRAINAGE WILL SEE THE DRAINAGE SWELL INTO THE GRASSED AREAS ADJACENT TO IT.

THE CITY IS ACTIVELY PUMPING OUT THE DRAINAGE AND INTO OTHER ANOTHER STORM DRAIN SYSTEM, BUT THAT WON’T KEEP THE WATER FROM RISING.

SOUTH SIOUX CITY HAS CONSIDERABLE PUMPING READY TO PUMP ALONG THE DRAINAGE ONCE THE RIVER STARTS TO GO DOWN.