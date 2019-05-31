SIOUX CITY RESCUE PERSONNEL SENT TO MILLS COUNTY

Ten Urban Search and Rescue personnel from Sioux City along with an amphibious vehicle and rescue equipment were deployed early Friday to Mills County, Iowa.

Captain Ryan Collins of Sioux City Fire Rescue says the group is providing assistance to FEMA in that flood stricken area:

OC……..support function. :15

The unit was activated by Iowa Homeland Security to assist with flood remediation.

Sioux City’s Urban Search & Rescue Team consists of more than 35 members ready to deploy to an emergency within minutes.