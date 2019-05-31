SIOUX CITY FIRE RESCUE ROLLS OUT NEW AMBULANCES

Sioux City Fire Rescue has added four new ambulances with four wheel drive to their vehicle fleet.

City EMS Director Jim Haden says they replace vehicles that had a lot of miles and wear on them:

In addition to the new ambulances, a new loading method for the stretchers greatly enhances patient safety and reduces the chance of EMS Team injury.

The new ambulances will operate out of Station-1 on 9th street, Station-4 on Dearborn Blvd, Station-3 on 3rd Street and Station-5 at Southern Hills Drive.