HAMILTON BLVD AT I-29 RE-OPENS TO TRAFFIC

CITY AND STATE CREWS HAVE SUCCEEDED IN RE-OPENING THE SOUTHBOUND HAMILTON BOULEVARD EXIT ALONG I-29.

THE AREA HAD BEEN FLOODED BY THE MISSOURI RIVER AND CITY FIRE MARSHALL MARK AESOPH SAYS LARSEN PARK ROAD, THE I-29 RAMPS AND HAMILTON BOULEVARD RE-OPENED AROUND 4PM FRIDAY.

EFFORTS WERE UNDERWAY SINCE THE MORNING TO CLEAR WATER FROM THE ROADWAY:

OC……….ARE WORKING :07

AESOPH SAYS THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS SLIGHTLY LOWERED THE PREDICTED LEVEL THE MISSOURI RIVER WILL CREST AT THIS WEEKEND IN SIOUX CITY:

OC…………A GOOD THING. :14

THAT REDUCTION IS DESPITE WATER RELEASES FROM YANKTON’S GAVINS POINT DAM INTO THE RIVER HOLDING AT 75,000 CUBIC FEET PER SECOND.

Photo by Iowa DOT Traffic Camera