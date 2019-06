FLOODING CLOSES HAMILTON BLVD I-29 EXIT AREA

SIOUX CITY OFFICIALS SAY THE SOUTHBOUND HAMILTON BOULEVARD EXIT ALONG I-29 IS NOW CLOSED AS WATER LEVELS CONTINUE TO RISE ALONG THE MISSOURI RIVER.

THE IOWA D-O-T HAS ALSO CLOSED THE SOUTHBOUND I-29 ON AND OFF-RAMP AT HAMILTON BOULEVARD.

ACCESS TO CHRIS LARSEN PARK ROAD FROM HAMILTON IS NOW UNDERWATER AND THE PUBLIC BOAT RAMP IS ALSO CLOSED.

THE RIVERFRONT MAY STILL BE ACCESSED FROM THE EAST AT VIRGINIA STREET.

IOWA D-O-T AND CITY CREWS ARE ATTEMPTING TO CONTROL THE FLOW OF WATER INTO THE AREA FROM THE STORM SEWER.

PUMPS WILL BE USED TO REOPEN THE AREA IF THE FLOW IS STOPPED.

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE FORECASTS THE RIVER TO CREST SUNDAY AT 30.5 FEET.

Photos by IDOT Traffic Cameras