EPA APPROVES YEAR ROUND SALES OF ETHANOL

The Environmental Protection Agency has approved a plan to allow year-round sales of gasoline mixed with 15% ethanol.

(EPA) Administrator Andrew Wheeler announced the change Friday on the decision that fulfills a promise made by President Donald Trump.

The blend mixes 15 percent ethanol with gasoline and prior to the change retailers had to stop selling it on June 1st out of concerns for increased smog from the higher ethanol blend.

Wheeler says they can now continue selling the fuel all year.

Iowa is the top ethanol producing state, with more than four billion gallons produced.

Backers have pushed for the change for years.

Oil refineries have been seeking exemptions from government requirements to include ethanol in their fuel mixes.