AVILA REMAINS IN CUSTODY IN TEXAS AWAITING EXTRADITION

A Sioux City man who was arrested in Mexico last week on an involuntary manslaughter warrant is still being held in a Texas jail.

Authorities say 24-year-old Ray Avila is resisting extradition to Iowa.

A spokesperson for the Woodbury County Sheriff’s office says a warrant to extradite Avila back to Sioux City is being requested by the county attorney through the governor’s office.

Avila is charged with involuntary manslaughter and assault causing serious injury,in a July 2018 fatal assault on 4th Street in Sioux City.

U.S. Marshalls determined that Avila had fled to Mexico following the assault.

The search ended in Jalisco, Mexico, where Avila had family connections and was hiding.

Mexican authorities located and arrested Avila there.