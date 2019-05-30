SIOUXLAND PRIDE ALLIANCE TO HOLD WEEKEND EVENTS

The Siouxland Pride Alliance in collaboration with other community organizations,are beginning two weeks of LGBTQ Pride events in Sioux City.

Spokesperson Karen Mackey says events begin Friday evening with the “Pride Prom”:

OC……….EVENTS ARE FREE. :24

The Pride Prom runs from 7pm-11pm at Girl’s Inc. located at 500 Main Street.

Children under age 13 must be accompanied by an adult.

Then on Saturday morning, a Pride Walk will take place in the downtown area:

OC………..come here. :09

A reception will be held at the Public Museum where the inaugural inductees into “Hidden Heroes of the Siouxland LGBTQ Community” will be announced.