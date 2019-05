A 48-year-old Sioux City man has been sentenced to 25 years in federal prison on five different drug charges. Radio Iowa’s O. Kay Henderson reports.

Ty Olsen died of a heroin overdose on October 6th of 2017.

Federal prosecutors say Shelton Oliver distributed heroin near Grandview Park, Dale Street Park, Hunt Elementary School, Dinosaur Park and Alfred Thompson Children’s Park between 2016 and 2018.