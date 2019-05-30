Ryan Kriener to Travel Overseas with USA East Coast Team

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Senior men’s basketball student-athlete Ryan Kriener will represent the University of Iowa on the USA East Coast basketball team, June 9-16. The squad will compete in three friendly matches in Athens, Greece.

Adrian Autry of Syracuse will serve as head coach of USA East Coast. Other squad members include KJ Smith (North Carolina); Caleb Smith (Northeastern State); Amorie Archibald (Louisiana Tech); Jalen Carey (Syracuse); Dane Goodwin (Notre Dame); Jake Killingsworth (Columbia); Fenton Bradley Jr. (Western Connecticut State); Juwan Durham (Notre Dame); Will Moreton (Stonehill); and Patrick Tape (Columbia).

The 11-player roster will compete against the Green National Team and professional club teams from Greece and the Philippines. Games will be live-streamed on June 12, 13, and 14.

Kriener (6-foot-9, 255 pounds) posted single-season bests in nearly every statistical category. The Spirit Lake, Iowa, native averaged 5.7 points and three rebounds coming off the bench in 33 of 35 contests as a junior. Kriener netted double figures seven times and led the team in steals and blocks eight times last season.

This marks the seventh year that a Hawkeye has traveled overseas with the USA East Coast basketball team. In 2011, Matt Gatens and Bryce Cartwright traveled overseas;Zach McCabe went in 2012; Jarrod Uthoff was on the roster in 2013; Mike Gesell and Adam Woodbury competed in 2014; Dom Uhl was on the squad in 2015, while Nicholas Baer competed in 2016.

To follow the progress of Kriener and the team, follow @East_Coast_BBC on Twitter.