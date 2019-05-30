MISSOURI RIVER CREST EXPECTED TO REACH 30.5 FEET LOCALLY

The water continues to rise on the Missouri River and the National Weather Service has increased its projected river stage at Sioux City from 29.4 feet posted Wednesday to 30.5 feet.

That projection shows the 30.5 River stage hitting on Sunday and includes an increase in releases from Yankton’s Gavin’s Point Dam to to 75,000 cubic feet per second.

The city boat ramp and parking lot are mostly underwater as of 4pm Thursday, but pumps were keeping Larsen Park Road open.

The city parks department has closed the riverfront recreational trails in Chris Larsen Park from the ramp to Council Oak Drive and the Big Sioux River trail from the Riverside Aquatic Center to Florence Avenue.

Those trails will be closed until further notice.

Jolly’s on the Riverfront has closed but Crave remains open.

This photo courtesy Jolly’s