LEININGER CONVICTED ON INSURANCE FRAUD CHARGES

A Spencer, Iowa man has been convicted of insurance fraud related crimes for the second time this year.

Scott Leininger was convicted of 2nd Degree Theft in Clay County District Court for filing multiple fraudulent insurance claims with his insurance carrier seeking reimbursement for damages which he alleged to have occurred to a motorized wheelchair, a biometric hand device and an elliptical rehabilitation machine.

Prosecutors say Leininger supplied the insurance carrier fabricated repair quotes and invoices for which he received insurance proceeds totaling $57,471 through his insurance policy.

Leininger was convicted Tuesday for the theft of insurance proceeds from his insurer.

He was sentenced to a five year suspended prison sentence and ordered to serve five years of probation.

Back on February 25th, Leininger was convicted of Forgery in Plymouth County District Court in Le Mars for altering business invoice receipts for the same repairs to the three devices listed in the Clay County complaint.

He also received a five year suspended prison sentence and five years probation at that time.

Both sentences will be served concurrently.