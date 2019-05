SIOUX CITY POLICE SAY A WOMAN HAS DIED FROM INJURIES SUFFERED WHEN SHE WAS STRUCK BY A CAR ON THE CITY’S NORTHSIDE THURSDAY.

EMERGENCY RESPONDERS WERE SENT TO THE 4600 BLOCK OF CHATHAM LANE AROUND 11AM AND TOOK THE WOMAN TO UNITY POINT HOSPITAL WHERE SHE DIED FROM HER INJURIES.

THE WOMAN’S NAME IS NOT BEING RELEASED.

THE ACCIDENT REMAINS UNDER INVESTIGATION.