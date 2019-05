EIGHT YEAR OLD BIKE RIDER INJURED IN COLLISION WITH TRUCK

SIOUX CITY POLICE SAY AN EIGHT YEAR OLD BOY IS HOSPITALIZED WITH SERIOUS INJURIES AFTER THE BIKE HE WAS RIDING COLLIDED WITH A TRUCK AT 22ND AND CLARK STREET THURSDAY AFTERNOON.

WITNESSES TOLD POLICE THAT THE BOY WAS TRAVELING TOO FAST DOWN CLARK STREET, COULD NOT STOP, AND RAN INTO THE SIDE OF THE TRUCK.

THE NAME OF THE CHILD HAS NOT BEEN RELEASED.

POLICE REMIND PARENTS TO MAKE SURE THEIR CHILDREN WEAR SAFETY HELMETS WHEN RIDING, AND KNOW PROPER BICYCLE SAFETY.