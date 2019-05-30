DAKOTA DUNES OFFICIALS MONITOR RISING RIVERS

Officials in Dakota Dunes have increased their projection to 1092.

The Big Sioux River stage projection has also increased to 33.4 which will equate to an elevation of about 1091.

The levee elevation at Dakota Dunes is 1098 so the river elevation projections are still within their protection parameters.

Dunes officials do say that it appears the water elevations will be higher this time than they saw in March.

The Dakota Dunes Community Improvement District is asking residents and commercial customers to minimize water and sanitary sewer consumption during this event to help preserve water and sewer utilities.

Residents should also plug all lower level drain pipes and make sure your sump pump is discharging outside the home.

Plugging floor drains may help keep sewers from backing up into the basement.

Residents should also consider moving furniture or valuables to upper levels and prepare their property so they can evacuate on short notice if conditions change.