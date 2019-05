CITY SCHOOL BOARD APPROVES $9.1 MILLION DOLLAR BOND REFINANCING

THE SIOUX CITY SCHOOL BOARD HAS VOTED TO REFINANCE OVER $9.1 MILLION DOLLARS IN EXISTING BONDS TO GET A BETTER RATE AND SAVE THE SCHOOL DISTRICT MONEY.

BOARD CHAIRMAN JEREMY SAINT SAYS THE SAVINGS WILL AMOUNT TO NEARLY $424,000:

SAINT SAYS THE BOARD WILL ALSO HOLD A WORK SESSION SOON ON INFORMATION PLACED ON THE AGENDA REGARDING NEW HIRES AND SALARY CHANGES:

BOARD MEMBERS DAVID GLEISER AND MIYUKI NELSON BOTH HAD CONCERNS ABOUT INFORMATION THAT WAS NOT BEING INCLUDED IN THE HUMAN RESOURCES REPORT.