BRIGHTSIDE CAFE TO HOST DOWNTOWN BLOCK PARTY

SIOUX CITY’S BRIGHTSIDE CAFE HAS BEEN IN BUSINESS FOR A YEAR NOW DOWNTOWN AT 4TH AND NEBRASKA STREETS.

THE OWNER, DR. JUAN MUNOZ, AND HIS BROTHER ERIC ARE THANKING THE COMMUNITY SATURDAY BY HOSTING A BLOCK PARTY ON 4TH STREET:

OC……….LOTS OF GOOD FOOD. :22

MUNOZ SAYS THE BRIGHTSIDE STAFF WILL BE RAISING MONEY AND COLLECTING SUPPLIES FOR CAMP HIGH HOPES AT THE EVENT:

OC……..AS POSSIBLE. :13

BRIGHTSIDE HAS INSPIRATIONAL QUOTES FROM PEOPLE PAINTED ON THE WALLS OF THEIR CAFE.

ON SATURDAY THEY WILL UNVEIL THEIR NEWEST QUOTE, FROM THE LATE SIOUX CITY EDUCATOR DR. MICHAEL ROGERS:

OC…………PEOPLE’S LIVES. :15

ERIC MUNOZ SAYS A RAFFLE WILL ALSO TAKE PLACE AND THE WHOLE STAFF IS EXCITED TO TAKE PART IN THE EVENT:

OC……GET INVOLVED. :09

THE EVENT BEGINS AT 10AM AND RUNS THROUGH 8PM SATURDAY.

BRIGHTSIDE WILL STILL BE OPEN FOR BREAKFAST BEGINNING AT 7AM WITH THEIR REGULAR MENU THROUGHOUT THE DAY.