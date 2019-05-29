MORNINGSIDE BRANCH LIBRARY TO RE-OPEN MONDAY

Sioux City’s Morningside Branch Library is getting ready to re-open next week after seven months of remodeling.
City Library Director Helen Rigdon says the library opens to the public on Monday, June 3rd with several structural improvements:
OC……energy efficient. :24
There are improvements for young readers with the children’s area relocated towards the back with a new learning and play area:
OC……..children can play. :07
Library computers for the public are near the front and the check out desk is now in the middle.
A small conference room and small study room have also been added.
A grand re-opening week will be held at the Morningside Branch Library from June 10th – 15th.
Patrons can visit any of the Sioux City Public Library locations to have overdue fines forgiven as the Library celebrates a fresh start for its Morningside Branch.
Below are the Morningside Branch Library hours for reference:
Sunday: Closed
Monday: 10am – 6pm
Tuesday: 10am – 6pm
Wednesday: 10am – 6pm
Thursday: 10am – 6pm
Friday: 10am – 5pm
Saturday: 10am – 5pm