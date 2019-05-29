Iowa, DePaul to Play in 2019 Gavitt Games

IOWA CITY, Iowa — The Big Ten and BIG EAST conferences jointly announced on Wednesday the pairings for the fifth annual Gavitt Tipoff Games, which will tipoff on eight campus sites on consecutive days the first full week of the college basketball season, Nov. 11-14.

The University of Iowa is scheduled to play DePaul on Monday, Nov. 11, on Mediacom Court at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. The Blue Demons posted a 19-17 overall record and finished runners-up of the College Basketball Invitational a year ago.

Scheduled through 2022, the Gavitt Tipoff Games is a unique early-season series named in honor of Dave Gavitt, founder of the BIG EAST and basketball visionary. This marks the third time Iowa will be participating in the Gavitt Games since the event was introduced in 2015. The Hawkeyes traveled to Marquette in 2015 and hosted Seton Hall in 2016.

This will be the fourth game between Iowa and DePaul and first meeting since 1995. Iowa won two of the previous three meetings in Chicago in 1938 (34-29) and in Moline, Illinois, in 1995 (97-86). DePaul edged the Hawkeyes in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, in 1956 (73-72).

Nine teams in the 2019 event advanced to the NCAA Tournament and won at least 20 games last season.

Tip times and television information will be released at a later date. Games will be televised on either FS1 or BTN.

Below are the 2019 Gavitt Tipoff Games match-ups.

Monday, November 11

DePaul at IOWA

Tuesday, November 12

Creighton at Michigan

Minnesota at Butler

Wednesday, November 13

Villanova at Ohio State

Purdue at Marquette

Providence at Northwestern

Thursday, November 14

Michigan State at Seton Hall

Penn State at Georgetown