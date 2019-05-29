FLOODING CLOSES I-29 IN SOUTHERN IOWA AGAIN

Flooding from the Missouri River has once again closed Interstate 29 at several locations from Council Bluffs south into Missouri.

The Iowa Department of Transportation says there is a local detour in place in Council Bluffs.

I-29 is also closed between Exit 61, which is I-680 near Crescent and exit 71, which is I-680 near Loveland.

A detour is in operation for that area.

In addition, the Iowa DOT closed I-29 from U.S. Highway 34 to the Missouri Border at 11 a.m. Wednesday.

With all the rainfall across Iowa, there are several other road closures in place, including U.S. Highway 34 from I-29 to the Nebraska border, Iowa Highway 2 from I-29 to the Nebraska border and all I-29 entrance and exit ramps south of U.S. 34.

Travelers should check 511ia.org, the Iowa 511 mobile app or call 511 for up-to-date closure information on state-owned roadways across Iowa.

Photos by Iowa State Patrol