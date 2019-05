CITY OFFICIALS SAY SIOUX CITY FACES MINIMAL FLOOD RISK

WHILE I-29 IS COVERED WITH WATER AGAIN SOUTH OF COUNCIL BLUFFS, CITY OFFICIALS SAY THE RISK OF FLOODING IN THE SIOUX CITY AREA IS MINIMAL.

CITY FIRE MARSHALL MARK AESOPH SAYS THE MISSOURI RIVER HAS CREPT UP AT THE CITY’S BOAT RAMP AREA AT THE END OF HAMILTON BOULEVARD:

OC……..AT THIS POINT. :25

AESOPH SAYS THE LOCAL IMPACT TO INTERSTATE 29 WOULD ALSO BE MINIMAL:

OC……….FROM THE SOURCES. :15

THE MISSOURI RIVER IS EXPECTED TO CREST AT 29.4 FEET AT SIOUX CITY.

IN DAKOTA DUNES, A RELEASE FROM THE COMMUNITY ADVISES RESIDENTS TO PLUG THEIR FLOOR DRAINS AND MONITOR THE SITUATION.

THE U.S. ARMY CORPS OF ENGINEERS INCREASED RELEASES FROM GAVINS POINT DAM THE PAST TWO DAYS TO 70,000 CUBIC FEET PER SECOND TO MOVE OUT WATER FROM HEAVY RAINS IN SOUTH DAKOTA AND THAT HAS ADDED TO THE RIVER LEVEL.