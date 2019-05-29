BIG SIOUX RIVER FLOODING AGAIN IN NORTHWEST IOWA

Flood watches and warnings are now being posted for many rivers in northwest Iowa.

Mike Gillispie, meteorologist and hydrologist with the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls, says the Big Sioux River between Hawarden and Akron is now at major flood stage:

When will the rain end?

Gillispie says there may be a break on the horizon that’ll bring us sunny, warmer days.

Temperature predictions call for highs in the 70s and some 80s, much closer to the seasonal average.

