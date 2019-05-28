TWO DEAD IN NORFOLK MURDER SUICIDE (UPDATE)

Norfolk authorities confirm two people are dead in an apparent murder-suicide in that city.

Norfolk Police Chief Donald Miller says officers were called Tuesday morning to an apartment, where a woman was being held against her will.

Miller says that as officers entered the apartment, they heard two gunshots in a bedroom.

After officers forced their way into the bedroom, they found two people with gunshot wounds from a 40 caliber handgun.

Police say the female, identified as 23-year-old Oriana Arcos, was dead and a male suspect, 23-year-old Marquise Edwards, was taken to Faith Regional Medical Center where he later died from his self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Police say the couple were in a relationship and that the female victim was several months pregnant.

