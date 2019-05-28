LE MARS POLICE IDENTIFY VICTIMS & SUSPECT IN SUNDAY SHOOTING

Le Mars Police have released the names of the suspect and his two victims involved in Sunday’s attempted robbery and shooting of two store clerks at the Le Mars Hy-Vee gas station.

Assistant Police Chief Justin Daale identified those involved:

OC……or after the shooting. :24

The 26-year-old Gutierrez was identified from the license plate of his vehicle that he fled in.

Daale says Gutierrez was living in Le Mars and was known to local police.

Authorities started tracing his cell phone location after the shooting.

The search ended in South Sioux City, around two hours later:

OC….gunshot wound. :13

The two clerks, Faith Laskie and Ashley Storesund remain hospitalized at Mercy One Hospital in Sioux City in stable condition.

Officer Jeff Kramer, the lead investigator on the case, says it’s not known why Gutierrez shot the two clerks:

OC……….as to reasons. :14

Le Mars Police say toxicology tests on Gutierrez are pending.