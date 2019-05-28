GRASSLEY UPSET THAT DISASTER AID BILL IS STALLED IN THE U.S. HOUSE

Even though the u.S. Senate passed a federal disaster aid package last Thursday, members of the U-S House went home for the holiday before voting on the 19-billion dollar measure.
Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley says it’ll likely be early June before the disaster relief package gains full Congressional approval
OC……Congressional recess. :19
The package contains 575-million dollars for the U-S Army Corps of Engineers to address emergency situations, and to rehabilitate and repair damage to Corps projects, like levees:
OC……the disasters. :17
It also includes an amendment from Grassley to provide coverage for farmers who lost millions of dollars worth of grain in storage bins during the record flooding.
OC………”storage disaster” :20
The legislation includes funding for emergency watershed protection, rural community facilities, highways, and economic development, as well as more than three-billion dollars to the U-S-D-A for expenses related to crop losses.