Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts signed the next two-year budget into law.

Ricketts says the budget delivers $550 million in direct property tax relief over the next two years.

It also includes over $2 billion in state aid to K-12 education as well as new resources for public safety initiatives.

He says the ongoing commitment to controlling spending helped the state do property tax relief this year, and has set the state up to expand relief in years to come.”