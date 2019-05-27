REMEMBERING THOSE WHO SERVED ON MEMORIAL DAY

Memorial Day ceremonies took place around the area today (Monday) honoring members of our military who gave their lives in serving our country.

Here in Sioux City, the rain did not prevent the American Legion and local Marine Corps League veterans from holding their annual remembrance at Memorial Park Cemetery.

Rene LaPierre of American Legion Post 627 says the military serves no matter what the weather conditions are:

OC……..pay our respects. ;20

LaPierre reflected on how the military preserves and guarantees our rights in his remarks:

OC………freedom to protest. :10

Jill Miller, along with Barb Johnson, performed an acoustic trio of patriotic songs at the ceremony:

OC……….gave us this freedom. :15

American flags lined the lanes and graves in that cemetery and an Avenue of Flags was displayed along South Lakeport at Graceland Cemetery in Morningside.

In Hawarden, Iowa Lt. Governor Adam Gregg spoke at a ceremony at West Sioux High School.