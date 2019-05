NEW TRIAL DATE FOR ISAAC MCDONALD

A new trial date has been set in the case of a Sioux City man charged in the shooting of another man in the 200 block of Alice Street last August 1st.

23-year-old Isaac McDonald is charged with attempted murder for allegedly shooting 28-year-old John Mercure in the head.

McDonald’s jury trial has now been set for July 9th.

McDonald remains held in the Woodbury County Jail on $100,000 bond.