LE MARS POLICE CONTINUE INVESTIGATION OF SHOOTING AT HY-VEE

Le Mars Police continue to investigate Sunday morning’s attempted robbery and the shooting of two store clerks at the Le Mars Hy Vee gas station.

The suspect was found dead in South Sioux City two hours later from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Le Mars Police Chief Kevin Vande Vegte said Sunday the names of the injured clerks and the suspect are not being revealed yet:

The two female victims are reported to be in serious but stable condition at Mercy One hospital in Sioux City.